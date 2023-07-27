Australia fell to a 3-2 defeat against Nigeria in Group B of the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 at the Brisbane Rectangular Stadium on Thursday.

Uchenna Kanu cancelled out Emily van Egmond’s opener in the first half before Nigeria stunned the home side in the second half with goals from Osinachi Ohale and Asisat Oshoala with Alanna Kennedy scoring a late consolation for Australia.

The result means Australia must defeat Canada on Monday to advance with Nigeria playing the Republic of Ireland. Nigeria and Canada are on four points with Australia one behind.

For more, please click on https://www.the-afc.com/en/national/fifa_womens_world_cup/news/group_b_australia_stunned_by_nigeria_1.html