Debutants Vietnam fought hard from start to finish but fell to a 2-0 defeat against Portugal in Group E of the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 at Waikato Stadium earlier today.

Both teams had suffered defeats in their opening matches of the tournament, with Portugal losing to the Netherlands 1-0 and Vietnam falling to a 3-0 reversal against the reigning champions the United States.

For more, please click on https://www.the-afc.com/en/national/fifa_womens_world_cup/news/_group_e_vietnam_go_down_fighting_1.html

#AFF

#AFC

#FWWC

