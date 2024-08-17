The Italian took maximum points on Saturday, beating title rival Martin to the line, with Aleix Espargaro claiming P3.

Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) is victorious in the Tissot Sprint at the Motorrad Grand Prix von Österreich, as the Championship took another twist on Saturday. The #1 took victory in style, beating Jorge Martin (Prima Pramac Racing) to the line after the Spaniard was handed a Long Lap penalty for a shortcut in the opening stages. It was a critical day for the Championship with Bagnaia and Martin tied on points heading into Sunday.

Completing the rostrum in the Sprint was Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing), who maintained a strong pace after the #41 continued to make a further step at the Red Bull Ring. Espargaro claimed a late third on Saturday after Marc Marquez’ (Gresini Racing MotoGP) Championship chances took another blow after the #93 scored no points after crashing out at Turn 3.

However, there was title drama as Martin was handed a Long Lap penalty for a shortcut at Turn 2. After serving the Long Lap penalty, the #89 dropped back to third, behind Marc Marquez and with Espargaro on his tailpipe.

Then on Lap 10, there was yet another twist as MotoGP™ continues to be as unpredictable as ever after Marc Marquez lost the front on the entry to Turn 3. The #93 dropped to 23rd, outside of the point-scoring positions and would soon retire to the pitlane, bringing a disappointing end to his Saturday.

Marc Marquez’ crash promoted Martin back into P2, which was crucial for the Championship battle as Bagnaia and Martin are now tied on points. Meanwhile, there was an intense fight for the final spot inside the top five, with Jack Miller (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) soon losing a spot to the impressive Enea Bastianini (Ducati Lenovo Team) with Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) and Prima Pramac Racing’s Franco Morbidelli also battling behind.

On the final lap, nobody could match Bagnaia’s pace with the Italian opening a four-second margin to Martin in second. After a flawless ride, the #1 crossed the line to take glory on Saturday and steal the headlines as Martin settled for second position after serving his Long Lap penalty. Meanwhile, the final spot inside the top three went the way of Espargaro, who claimed an unexpected third.

Meanwhile, Bastianini crossed the line in fourth, with the Beast at the head of an action-packed group. The #23 was ahead of Miller, who rounded out the top five after the Australian defended from Morbidelli to the line as just 0.102s separated the duo after the 14-lap dash.

Binder crossed the line in seventh with a comfortable margin to Marco Bezzecchi (Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team) in eighth position. The Italian found his way through on Red Bull KTM wildcard Pol Espargaro, who dropped to ninth at the flag – taking the final Championship point on Saturday ahead of rookie Pedro Acosta (Red Bull GASGAS Tech3).

Now all the attention turns to Sunday for the legendary Austrian Grand Prix, a venue which has seen races decided at the final corner. Who will come out first as the Championship is tied at the top? Make sure you join us at 13:00 local time (UTC +2) to find out!

Top 10:

1 Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) 2 Jorge Martin (Prima Pramac Racing) +4.673 3 Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing) +7.584 4 Enea Bastianini (Ducati Lenovo Team) +9.685 5 Jack Miller (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) +10.421 6 Franco Morbidelli (Prima Pramac Racing) +10.523 7 Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) +10.941 8 Marco Bezzecchi (Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team) +11.932 9 Pol Espargaro (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) +15.101 10 Pedro Acosta (Red Bull GASGAS Tech3) +16.611

