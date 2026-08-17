Singapore coach Gavin Lee will send his team out against Thailand in the second leg of their ASEAN Hyundai Cup™ 2026 semi-final in Bangkok on Tuesday looking to make amends for a first leg performance that has left the Lions facing an uphill task against the seven-times champions.

Ilhan Fandi’s late strike gave the Singaporeans hope of comeback against their hosts at Rajamangala Stadium but Lee insisted his team will not recklessly chase the goals required to overturn the deficit after their 3-1 loss on home soil in the opening clash on Saturday.

“I think for us as a team, we are very aware of the situation and the kind of score-line and outcome that we need,” said Lee.

“But I think it would be very dangerous if we just focus on chasing the results because in football things don’t go your way and if things don’t go our way, it just causes unnecessary stress.

“Ultimately, it’s just us going back to focus on what we can control and that’s what we do on the pitch.

“We weren’t satisfied as a team in the first-leg and the good thing about this competition is we get a chance to go again and tomorrow it’s about us going out there to put out a better performance, a performance that’s worthy enough to bring us to the next stage. So that will be ultimately our focus tomorrow.”

Singapore lost the first leg despite having the majority of possession at Jalan Besar Stadium as a double from Teerasak Poeiphimai and Seksan Ratree’s second-half strike gave Anthony Hudson’s side a three-goal lead before Ilhan reduced the deficit.

Lee, though, wants his players to make more of their ability to control possession for long periods should the situation arise in the second leg as it did in Singapore.

“I’m not a numbers guy, but people have told me that we dominated the game against Thailand in terms of possession,” he said. “So the question is: why do we still concede so many goals with that much possession?

“So that was the question that we needed to answer internally and we spoke about it tonight. This is a chance to work a little bit more in terms of closing the door at the back, but at the same time, creating more opportunities for ourselves up front.”

Ilhan, meanwhile, believes the desire exists internally within the squad to overturn the deficit.

“It’s not for the fans,” he said of what will drive the team forward. “It’s definitely for us first to show ourselves.

“Yes, we are two goals down, but we are capable of turning it around. And then it goes to the fans. And then we are grateful for their support and everything like that.

“I’ve said it many times that you have to be motivated yourself. It’s a semi-final. You can’t be not motivated, even if you are 2-0 down because if you go into the game thinking that you can’t turn it around, you might as well stay at home.

“That’s just for me. And I know this group of players think the same,” added Ilhan, who has scored four goals in the tournament. – aseanutdfc.com

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