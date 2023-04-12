The DP World Tour and Korea Professional Golfers’ Association (KPGA) today confirmed Genesis as the Presenting Sponsor of the inaugural Korea Championship, as the luxury automotive brand expands its commitment to championships across the global golf calendar.

The new Korea Championship Presented by Genesis will see DP World Tour and KPGA Korean Tour players compete at the Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea in Incheon from April 27-30, 2023, as the DP World Tour returns to the country for the first time in ten years. Tickets are available through the Interpark ticketing site here.

Since the brand’s inception in 2015, Genesis has sponsored a range of golf tournaments in Korea and globally, including the Genesis Championship on the KPGA Korean Tour, the Genesis Invitational on the PGA TOUR, and the Presidents Cup.

Last season Genesis became the new title sponsor of the Genesis Scottish Open, as Scotland’s national open was co-sanctioned for the first time by the DP World Tour and PGA TOUR as part of an historic Strategic Alliance.

The brand’s commitment to elevating the experience for players, caddies and support staff at the Korea Championship Presented by Genesis will include provision of a world-class courtesy car service in and around the course.

“Genesis is sponsoring major golf tournaments alongside PGA TOUR, DP World Tour, and KPGA, allowing more people to become familiar with the brand,” said Global Head of Genesis, Mike Song.

“Through our audacious commitment to golf, we will continue to increase our brand value globally and serve as a reliable supporter of Korean men’s professional golf.”

Keith Pelley, Chief Executive, DP World Tour, said: “The Korea Championship Presented by Genesis marks our return to Korea for the first time in ten years and the tournament is an important part of the DP World Tour’s partnership with the KPGA, providing a clear pathway for KPGA Tour players to compete at the highest levels of men’s professional golf.

“We are therefore delighted to have the support of Genesis, a luxury global brand which was established in Korea, as presenting sponsor for this inaugural event, further strengthening our relationship following their title sponsorship of the Genesis Scottish Open last July, our historic first co-sanctioned event with the PGA TOUR.”

Mr. Koo Ja-cheol, Chairman, KPGA, said: “I am excited to co-host an event with the DP World Tour and I hope that the Korea Championship will provide an opportunity to strengthen the collaboration between KPGA and the DP World Tour. I would like to express my gratitude to Genesis who have decided to sponsor this tournament. As this is an event where the best players compete against each other, I anticipate the highest level of play. I hope that the Korean golf fans will show great interest in the tournament and attend the event.”

The US$2 million Korea Championship Presented by Genesis was launched this season as part of an expansion to the DP World Tour and PGA TOUR’s relationship with the KPGA, which also sees the KPGA’s Genesis Point Award Winner earn membership onto the DP World Tour for the ensuing season.

The 2022 Genesis Point Award Winner, Kim Yeongsu, will tee it up at the Korea Championship Presented by Genesis after starting his 2023 DP World Tour season with back to back events in South Africa earlier this month.

He will be joined in the field by three-time DP World Tour winner and Seoul-native Wang Jeunghun and 22-year-old Kim Min-kyu, who will be aiming for more success on home soil after winning his first KPGA Korean Tour event at the Kolon Korea Open last year.

Rising European stars Rasmus Højgaard of Denmark and Scotland’s Robert MacIntyre will also be part of the international field.

By winning the Genesis Championship in October, Kim also earned sponsor exemptions into the Genesis Invitational on the PGA TOUR, and the upcoming co-sanctioned Genesis Scottish Open.

