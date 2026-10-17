Second seeds Genevie Lim/Low Zi Yu stormed into the women’s doubles final at the World Junior Championships in Cairo, Egypt, to keep Malaysia’s hopes of a title alive.

The Malaysian pair face Japan’s Nijika Kamata/Shizuku Kashio in the final, marking their first international meeting.

For Low, this will be her third consecutive World Junior women’s doubles final. She won silver in 2024 with Dania Sofea and repeated the feat in 2025 alongside Noraqilah Maisara. Now partnering Genevie, Low will be hoping to turn silver into gold and make it third time lucky.

It will also be Genevie’s first World Junior Championships final, and her last opportunity to compete at the tournament due to the age limit.

The Malaysian pair booked their place in the final with an impressive 15-9, 15-11 victory over China’s Shi Si Chen/Xiang Yu Jin in 32 minutes.

The win marked their second victory over the Chinese pair, following another straight-games triumph at the Yatsushiro Asian Junior Championships last March.

“We were a bit surprised to settle the match in straight games. We’re grateful, nevertheless,” said Genevie.

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