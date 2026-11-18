Georgia and USA have been confirmed as the two World Rugby Nations Cup 2026 champions after securing top spot in their respective pools with one round still to play.

Georgia and USA have been confirmed as the two World Rugby Nations Cup 2026 champions after securing top spot in their respective pools with one round still to play.

Georgia’s 55-31 victory in Tbilisi, combined with Portugal’s defeat to Samoa in Lisbon, moved them to 24 points and ensured they can no longer be caught at the top of the Europe, Asia and Africa pool.

USA subsequently secured top spot in Pool A, the Americas and Pacific pool, with a 53-24 victory over Romania in Bucharest, confirming their status as Nations Cup champions alongside Georgia.

The two newly crowned champions will meet in Tbilisi on 21 November where they will be presented with the World Rugby Nations Cup trophies.

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