The main protagonists of the day were, once again, Orbea x Leatt x Speed Company as they charged up the opening climb in their true to brand style and drove the pace with BUFF MEGAMO and Team Bulls in tow.

When the elastic broke, it was Egger and Baum alone for the majority of the stage once again. Egger and Baum’s winning time was 03:14:04. Second place went to Team BULLS, Alban Lakata and Simon Schneller, in 03:21:20. Third place went to BUFF MEGAMO, Hans Becking and Hugo Drechou, in 03:23:40.

After a series of unfortunate events during Stage 2 on Rab, Bettina Janas and Kim Ames of sportograf.com – Bike Aid MTB were back to winning ways in Cres as they claimed the stage win by crossing the line in 04:17:57, 7 minutes, 8 seconds ahead of Tanja Priller and Greta Karasiovaité of TRISCELION | SRT-Protective Factory. Velohunt/Veloflütsch’s Alessia Nay and Liisa Ehrberg finished the day in third.

STAGE 3 – MEN STAGE 3 – WOMEN 1. Orbea x Leatt x Speed Company: Georg Egger (GER), Lukas Baum (GER) – 03:14:04 1. Sportograf.com – Bike Aid MTB: Bettina Janas (GER), Kim Ames (GER)– 04:17:57 2. Team BULLS: Alban Lakata (AUT), Simon Schneller (GER) – 03:21:20 (+00:07:16) 2. TRISCELION | SRT-Protective Factory: Tanja Priller (GER), Greta Karasiovaité (LTU) – 04:25:05 (+00:07:08) 3. BUFF MEGAMO: Hugo Drechou (FRA), Hans Becking (NED) – 03:23:40 (+00:09:36) 3. Velohunt/VeloFlütsch: Alessia Nay (SUI), Liisa Ehrberg (EST)– 04:26:59 (+00:09:02)

