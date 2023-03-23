The Philippine Football Federation are pleased to announce that former Philippine national captain Robert James Gier has been appointed as the head coach of the Philippine Under-22 team for the 32nd Southeast Asian Games this May in Cambodia.

An accomplished defender during his playing days, Gier had a storied career with the Azkals.

He made his debut in 2009 and went on to represent the country in 66 international appearances. He was also part of the team that finished as runners-up in the AFC Challenge Cup 2014 and was an influential figure in the Philippines’ three straight semi-final stints in the AFF Suzuki Cup in 2010, 2012, and 2014, before hanging his boots in early 2016 to begin his coaching career.

