Vietnam Futsal head coach Diego Giustozzi will give a handful of young players the chance to develop as the next generation of national team players.

The 6th Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games (AIMAG) 2026, to be held in Saudi Arabia from 11 to 21 December 2026, will be used to identify prospects.

A squad of 20 players has been assembled, with Giustozzi giving the chance to several young players to develop alongside experienced internationals.

Among the young players called up are Huynh Van Hoai, Nguyen Trong Kien, Nguyen Hoang Quan, Bui Duc Quyen, Tran Le Bo and Nguyen Thac Hieu.

The team is currently training at the Chanh Hung Ward Futsal Club Arena in Ho Chi Minh City, where they will undertake a training tour and friendly matches in Kyrgyzstan and Russia in November.

#AFF

Photos Courtesy #VFF

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