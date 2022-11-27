Lee Weng Yan and Teh Xin Ying threw caution to the wind to clinch the Girls’ Under-15 doubles title in the Allianz Junior Badminton Championships 2022 Grand Finals.

The SMK Seri Bintang Selatan students from Kuala Lumpur were embroiled in a nerve-wracking encounter against tough contenders Nurin Zahirah Haizal (SMK Dato Syed Omar) and Rachel Tan Jin En (SM Sin Min) from Kedah.

They continued their cracking performance with a flurry of smashes to rattle Nurin and Rachel en route to a 21-13, 20-22, 22-20 victory.

“I got nervous each time they fought back to close the gap,” said Weng Yan.” I closed my eyes and want to cry when we won the last point. The pressure was so great. One mistake and we would have lost the match.”

The pair punched the air in delight before going over to hug their coaches to celebrate their major victory.

