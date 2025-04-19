Adelaide United climbed back into the top six thanks to an 89th-minute Archie Goodwin winner in an action-packed 3-2 triumph over Wellington Phoenix at Coopers Stadium on Friday night.Adelaide led 2-0 after 12 minutes and had jumped above Sydney FC into sixth spot on the live Isuzu UTE A-League table, but saw their lead evaporate before half-time, as Kosta Barbarouses and Isaac Hughes answered back in a four-goal first half. For more, please click on https://aleagues.com.au/news/adelaide-united-archie-goodwin-goal-wellington-phoenix-goals-highlights-video/ #AFF#FootballAustralia#ALeaguePhotos Courtesy #AdelaideUnitedFacebook

