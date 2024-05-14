SPORT, Leichtathletik, GOLDEN ROOF CHALLENGE, Innsbruck, 2023_06_07 ©_PHOTO_PLOHE

Golden Fly Series 2024 in Innsbruck – the world class event in pole vault and long jump celebrates its 20th anniversary

The field of world class athletes includes the two American pole vaulters Austin Miller (USA), currently No. 7 in the World Ranking, and Clayton Fritsch (USA), who took the win last year. In the women’s event Amálie Švábíková

(CZE), finalist Indoor World Championships 2024 starts as favorite. In the men’s long jump Cheswill JOHNSON (RSA) and Lester LESCAY GAY (CUB) will compete for the win.

The German Paralympic Champion and world record holder Markus Rehm will be looking to set new record distances in the men’s long jump. And finally, austria’s Ingeborg Grünwald and Natalia Linares (COL) will challenge each other in the women’s long jump.

