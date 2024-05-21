Photos credit Danijel Jovanovic

The Americans dominate the men’s pole vault, with Zachery Bradford putting in an outstanding performance with the best jump of the evening, 5.82 meters. He is challenged by Austin Miller who, after a thrilling battle with his fellow Americans, secures second place with a jump of 5.72 meters. In third place lands Matt Ludwig, who cleares 5.42 meters in his second attempt.

In the women’s pole vault, Amalie Svabikova of the Czech Republic takes home her second title in Innsbruck, clearing 4.53 meters on her first attempt. Germany’s Anjuli Knäsche shows some good vaults and ends up in second place with a cleared height of 4.43 meters, just two centimeters off her personal best. In third place is Austria’s Magdalena Rauter, who clears 3.83 meters.

In the men’s long jump competition the field is stacked, the outstanding competitor of the evening is Lester Lescay Gay, a 22-year-old Cuban Olympian, who clearly enjoys his first Golden Roof Challenge experience on the FlySwat and celebrates the victory with a good jump of 8.09 meters. The 19-year-old Bulgarian talent Bozhidar Saraboyukov secures second place with a distance of 8.04 meters, followed by Arnovis Dalmero (COL) with a jump of 7.77 meters.

The crowd favorite and multiple Golden Roof Challenge winner Markus Rehm from Germany loves to compete in Innsbruck and this year the 4-time Paralympic Gold Medalist is back for a world record attempt outside of the official competition. But Rehm struggles on this evening and only jumps 7.93 meters.

The first place in the women’s long jump goes to Natalia Linares of Columbia, who sets the mark on her second jump and jumps 6.74 meters to win her first Golden Roof Challenge. The 26-year-old Sarah Leech from France has a good day in Innsbruck, shows some solid jumps and ends up in second place with a distance of 6.20 meters. Third place goes to Kitija Paula Melnbärde (LAT) with a jump of 6.17 meters.

Long Jump Men Long Jump Women 1| Lester Lescay Gay (CUB) // 8.09m 1| Natalia Linares (COL) // 6.74m 2| Bozhidar Saraboyukov (BUL) // 8.04m 2| Sarah Leech (FRA) // 6.20m 3| Arnovis Dalmero (COL) // 7.77m 3| Kitija Paula Melnbärde (LAT) // 6.17m Pole Vault Men Pole Vault Women 1| Zachery Bradford (USA) // 5.82m 1| Amalie Svabikova (CZE) // 4.53m 2| Austin Miller (USA) // 5.72m 2| Anjuli Knäsche (GER) // 4.43m 3| Matt Ludwig (USA) // 5.42m 3| Magdalena Rauter (AUT) // 3.83m

Paralympics Long Jump Men 1| Markus Rehm (GER) // 7.93m

