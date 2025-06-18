The Philippine Football Federation (PFF) announces that Freddy Gonzalez has concluded his tenure as PFF Senior National Teams Director and Men’s National Team Manager.

“It has been one of the biggest honors of my life to be a part of this team and I am so grateful to have been given the opportunity. This was a very difficult decision to make and one that required much reflection and introspection,” said Gonzalez in a statement. “Now is the time for me to focus on other pursuits and opportunities, both personal and professional.”

