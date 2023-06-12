If winning the Isuzu UTE A-League’s Johnny Warren Medal was not enough, Craig Goodwin’s brilliant individual season has seen the Adelaide United captain included in FIFA’s Rest of World Team of the Season.

Goodwin was a standout for Adelaide and the Socceroos in 2022-23 as the Reds reached the A-Leagues Semi Final and Australia advanced to the 2022 FIFA Men’s World Cup last 16.

That is why the 31-year-old star took home the Johnny Warren Medal earlier this month, having scored 15 goals and supplied 10 assists.

For more, please click on https://keepup.com.au/news/craig-goodwin-a-leagues-adelaide-fifa-australian-football-news/

#AFF

#FootballAustralia

#ALeague

Like this: Like Loading...