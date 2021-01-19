The Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) have launched the new 2021 kit for the various Vietnam national teams alongside sponsors Grand Sport this week.

The launch ceremony was attended by the General Department of Sports and Physical Training, Vietnam Football Federation (VFF), Vietnam Professional Football JSC (VPF), and sponsors – Grand Sport Vietnam.

“The design of Vietnam Football Jersey 2021 is full of youthful, energetic, and the desire to win. VFF hope that with this new jersey, the national teams will be more confident as they look to perform in upcoming tournaments,” said Lê Hoai Anh, VFF General Secretary.

Added Tran Thanh Trung, Grand Sport Vietnam’s representative: “It was a huge responsibility to design the new colours and to be a partner of Vietnamese Football. But we have designed the new kit with pride.”

The new jersey is designed with the inspiration of a star where it showed the strong spirit and unity of Vietnam.

