Class victory in America: GMG Racing scored a class win at the fifth round of the GT America powered by AWS race series. CJ Moses won his category in the Audi R8 LMS GT2 in the second 40-minute race in Virginia.

In the first race, the Audi of the Spanish driver pairing crossed the finish line with a lead of 28.4 seconds. In the second race, they were 16.5 seconds faster than their pursuers after 50 minutes of racing.

Two overall victories in Spain: Team Club Deportivo DAGO is getting better and better into its stride with the Audi R8 LMS GT2 in the Campeonato de España de Resistencia. After two second and two third places in their class on the first two race weekends, Pablo Yeregui Ybarra/Daniel Carretero Ortega prevailed in the overall standings for the first time at the third round at Aragon.

After the pit stops, Peter Guelinckx took over Longin’s car and took the lead on lap 22. On the challenging rollercoster track in France, the Belgian paid close attention to tire wear and ended up winning by 5.9 seconds ahead of a KTM. After victory at the season opener in Monza and a second-place finish at the Red Bull Ring, it was already the third podium result this season for Peter Guelinckx/Stienes Longin.

As early as on the first lap, the Belgian in the Audi R8 LMS GT2 overtook a KTM. For twelve laps, Longin was then behind Audi Sport driver Pierre Kaffer, who was piloting an R8 LMS GT2 of Team LP Racing.

Second win of the season in the GT2 European Series: The Belgian Audi customer team PK Carsport celebrated its second win of the season in Dijon on the third weekend of the European GT2 Series. Starting from fourth place, Stienes Longin made a good start to the second race.

The Audi R8 LMS GT2 – Audi Sport customer racing’s most powerful race car – recorded successes in the highest-quality European GT2 racing series, in Spanish endurance racing and in the USA. The other Audi Sport models were also successful in customer racing.