Commonwealth Bank Matildas Head Coach Tony Gustavsson has named a 23-player squad for April’s fixtures against FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ co-host New Zealand in Townsville and Canberra.

Australia will take on their FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ co-hosting partners at QCB Stadium in Townsville on Friday, 8 April in a historic match in North Queensland. Four days later they will return to Canberra for the first time in nine years with a clash at GIO Stadium on Tuesday, 12 April.

The squad consists of 22 players who contested the 2022 AFC Women’s Asian Cup with the addition of experienced midfielder Katrina Gorry. Gorry returns to the national team following the birth of her first child in 2021 with the 29-year-old putting in stellar performances in her comeback season.

