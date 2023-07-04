Despite missing nine months of football due to a knee injury, Kyah Simon has been selected in the Matildas’ final squad for the upcoming FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Matildas coach Tony Gustavsson has explained his decision making behind selecting Kyah Simon in his final 23 person squad for the upcoming FIFA Women’s World Cup, believing she can be a “game changer” come the latter stages of the tournament despite being sidelined for eight months.

For more, please click on https://keepup.com.au/news/matildas-world-cup-squad-reaction-kerr-gustavsson-simon-explained-full-squad/

#AFF

#Matildas

#FootballAustralia

