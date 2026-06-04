US distance runner Sara Hall has been announced as an official ambassador for RUN X™, joining world 10,000m champion Jimmy Gressier in promoting the first World Treadmill Championship.

Hall was present at the RUN X™ programme launch at Technogym Village in Cesena, Italy, earlier on Wednesday, where further details of the inaugural World Treadmill Championship were confirmed.

One of the fastest US marathon runners in history, Hall has represented the United States across a wide range of surfaces and disciplines, including at the World Athletics Championships, World Cross Country Championships and World Indoor Championships. That versatility makes her a natural ambassador for RUN X™, the new 5km competition designed to bring together elite athletes and everyday runners in a global virtual racing format.

Launched by Technogym and World Athletics, RUN X™ will allow runners around the world to compete on connected treadmills in affiliated fitness and sports centres, with results displayed via an online leaderboard. The competition will begin in October 2026 and culminate in a world final in March 2027. The competition will feature a US$100,000 prize pool, while World Athletics will also grant wild cards for the World Road Running Championships.

Hall and Gressier will work together as ambassadors for the new event, helping to showcase a format that combines elite-level competition with mass participation and gives runners around the world the chance to test themselves over the same distance, wherever they are.

Hall’s career has taken her from the track and cross country to the roads, where she has achieved podium finishes at the London and Chicago marathons, placed fifth in the marathon at the 2022 World Championships in Oregon, and set a former US record of 1:07:15 for the half marathon.

“I’ve always loved the simplicity of running: you line up, you test yourself, and you see what you can do,” said Hall. “RUN X™ takes that feeling and opens it up in a really exciting way. It gives people everywhere the chance to race, connect and push themselves, whether they’re chasing a world final or just trying to get the best out of themselves on the day.

“I’ve raced on the track, on the roads, in cross country and in championship marathons, and every format asks something different of you. A 5km on a treadmill is another kind of challenge – it’s honest, intense and really accessible. I love that it can bring elite athletes and recreational runners into the same global competition space.”

Gressier, who won the world 10,000m title and 5000m bronze in Tokyo in 2025, said: “RUN X™ is a great way to bring more people into competition and to make racing feel more accessible. Whether you are an elite athlete or someone running in your local gym, the challenge is the same: 5km, as fast as you can.

“That is what makes this format exciting,” added the French distance runner. “Sara and I come from different running backgrounds, but we both know the value of testing yourself and trying to get the best from your body and your mind. RUN X™ can connect runners around the world through that shared challenge.”

For more information, visit runx.org.

World Athletics

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