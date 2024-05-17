Hanoi I stayed perfect in Thai Son Bac Cup 2024 after scoring a crucial 3-0 win over Ho Chi Minh City II.

It took Hanoi I just six minutes to open account with Kim Anh making good on the lay up from Hai Yen to find the back of the net as the score stood to their advantage at the end of the first half.

Hanoi I then doubled the lead at the hour mark from a Bien Thi Hang header before the city side then wrapped up the three points through another Kim Anh finish three minutes later.

In the other match of the day, Than KSVN drew goalless with Thai Nguyen T&T.

