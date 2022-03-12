Mohammad Hashemzadeh has been appointed as the new head coach of the Indonesian Futsal national team.

With the AFF Futsal Championship 2022 coming up early next month and which will be used as the ASEAN qualifiers for the AFC Futsal Championship later in the year, the appointment of Hashemzadeh is timely indeed.

The 45-year-old former Iranian national team player and former assistant coach to the Iranian national team has extensive experience at the club and national team level.

Hashemzadeh also holds AFC Futsal Level 1, 2, 3 licences.

For the AFF Futsal Championship 2022, Indonesia are in Group A against Thailand, Malaysia, Cambodia and Brunei DS.

Their first game in the competition will be against Brunei DS on 3 April 2022 at the Indoor Stadium Huamark.

#AFF

#PSSI

#FFI

Like this: Like Loading...