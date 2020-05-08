The 32nd edition of the HCM City Television Cycling Cup will be held from 19 May to 7 June.

The event was supposed to be held on 30 April 2020 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The HCM City Television Cycling Cup is to celebrate the liberation of the city of Saigon.

This year’s race will cover nearly 2,200km of 18 stages – five stages fewer than the original plan.

The race will start from Vinh City in Nghe An Province, the home town of the late President Ho Chí Minh on 19 May 2020.

They will traverse through the ancient capital of Hue, to the central coastal region and central highland provinces before coming to Da Lạt and finishing in HCM City on 7 June 2020.