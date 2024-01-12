The Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) plan to start the HDBank Futsal National Championship 2024 next month.

It is expected that the HDBank Futsal National Championship 2024 will start from 22 February 2024 to 31 July 2024 with eight teams taking part in the home and away competition format.

The first phase of the HDBank Futsal National Championship will be from 22 February 2024 to 7 March 2024 with the break to allow for the Vietnam National Futsal team to participate in the AFC Futsal Asian Cup 2024 in Thailand.

The HDBank National Futsal Cup 2024 is expected to take place in December 2024 with 8-10 teams.

