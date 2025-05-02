Superpole Highlights:

With track temperatures up to 50°C, Friday’s Superpole at Cremona Circuit was a scorcher in every sense, but it was Maria Herrera ( Klint Forward Factory Team) who ultimately clinched pole, setting a new lap record with a brilliant 1’40.468.



Having shone in practice, experienced rider Roberta Ponziani qualified just over one tenth of a second from her Klint Forward Racing team-mate and will line up alongside Maria, in second position, on Saturday's race grid. Local hero Ponziani is understandably hungry for results at her home track, keen to replicate the podium she achieved here in 2024.



Pons Italika Racing FIMLA rider Astrid Madrigal was also richly rewarded for her efforts in qualifying. A strong fourth in practice, the Mexican went one better in Superpole, falling just two tenths of a second short of pole to secure a strong third place. This is Madrigal's best qualifying performance to date.



Regular frontrunners Beatriz Neila (Ampito Crescent Yamaha) and Sara Sanchez (Terra&Vita GRT Yamaha WorldWCR Team) placed a solid fourth and fifth, despite the latter suffering an innocuous crash in the final stages. They will be joined on row two of the grid by New Zealander Avalon Lewis (Carl Cox Motorsports), a 2025 WorldWCR rookie.



Britain's Chloe Jones (GR Motosport), Australian Tayla Relph (Full Throttle Racing), and Spain's Pakita Ruiz (PR46+1 Racing Team) make up the third row, this 'chasing group' demonstrating consistently strong pace so far this season.



, Australian , and Spain’s make up the third row, this ‘chasing group’ demonstrating consistently strong pace so far this season. The entire WorldWCR has at least some experience of this tight Italian track, having exploited a two-day test in early April, though temperatures are significantly higher now than they were one month ago.



Local rider Denise Dal Zotto (Affinity Sports Academy Rokit Rookies) joins the ranks this weekend, competing as a wildcard in front of her home crowd. The Italian has qualified an admirable seventeenth.



Local rider Denise Dal Zotto (Affinity Sports Academy Rokit Rookies) joins the ranks this weekend, competing as a wildcard in front of her home crowd. The Italian has qualified an admirable seventeenth.



and local hero . Team Trasimeno’s Jessica Howden and Sonia Lloyd both suffered a crash during qualifying. Though fortunately unhurt, the incidents inevitably impacted on their results today.

P1 | Maria Herrera | Klint Forward Factory Team | 1’40.468

“I’m really happy to have secured pole position like this, because I felt good right from the start. I tried to push from the very first lap because I knew the temperatures were high today. I used the slipstream and made a first fast lap, which was then cancelled with the yellow flag, so I tried to do it again and was able to set pole. I know this circuit and had the same feeling today that I had in April’s test, so the test was definitely useful. I think it will be hard to fight with Roberta in the races. Astrid can be there with us too, and Beatriz, so my strategy will be to push hard right away and try to build a gap.”



P2 | Roberta Ponziani | Klint Forward Factory Team | 1’40.595

“I’m happy, as qualifying went well and we’re separated from pole by almost nothing, similar to last year. It’s a pity it’s not pole position, but a front row start is important. We found a good solution already during testing which meant there wasn’t so much to change today, technically speaking. The team’s working well and I’m happy. This track isn’t actually near my hometown, but it feels like home; we’re here in Italy and last year I reached the podium, something I’d like to do again this weekend of course. This is our goal; we’ll see what we can do.”



P3 | Astrid Madrigal | Pons Italika Racing FIMLA | 1’40.644

“Wow, I’m really super happy. I believed I could fight, and, in the end, I ran a really good qualifying, very smart. I was able to stick with Maria and Roberta and think I have the rhythm to be able to fight tomorrow. A podium is possible tomorrow, I think, but I know I have strong competition. Finishing top five would already be a good achievement for me. And if I’m fighting with them, it’s a goal that I have to achieve this weekend.”

Superpole Results

1. Maria Herrera (Klint Forward Racing Team) 1’40.468s

2. Roberta Ponziani (Klint Forward Racing Team) +0.127s

3. Astrid Madrigal (Pons Italika Racing FIMLA) +0.176s

4. Beatriz Neila (Ampito Crescent Yamaha) +0.511s

5. Sara Sanchez (Terra & Vita GRT Yamaha WorldWCR Team) +1.294s

6. Avalon Lewis (Carl Cox Motorsports) +1.572s

