ASEAN Club Championship Shopee Cup™ debutants Ho Chi Minh City Police FC handed champions Buriram United FC a 1-0 defeat in Group A on Wednesday as Tampines Rovers FC and Borneo FC Samarinda also secured their first victories of the 2026/27 campaign.

Nguyễn Thái Quốc Cường curled his side’s winner into the top corner of Neil Etheridge’s goal two minutes from time to secure Ho Chi Minh City Police a win that moves Arthur Diles’ side onto four points from their opening two matches in the Group Stage.

“Beating a team like Buriram United is a great feeling,” said Quốc Cường. “This result is the product of the whole team’s hard work throughout the past week.

“From the first half to the second half, we created a lot of chances but couldn’t convert them. During the break, the players talked among ourselves and said we were very close to scoring. We just needed to be a little more composed and precise in the final stages, and the goal would come.”

Borneo registered a 1-0 win over Philippines Football League champions Manila Digger FC in Indonesia with Asgal Habib scoring the winner with 11 minutes remaining.

The home side had dominated the clash at Segiri Stadium but it was not until Edward Ndecky’s sending off for a reckless tackle on Aditya Warman in the 63rd minute that the Indonesia Super League side was able to find a way through the visitors’ defence.

The goal came when Sousa’s pass from the halfway line slid into the path of Habib and, after taking a touch to control the ball, the substitute steered his right-foot shot into the bottom corner of Omar Njie’s goal.

Tampines Rovers also claimed their first victory of the campaign when Nazri Nasir’s side secured a 3-2 win over visitors Ratchaburi FC from Thailand at Jalan Besar Stadium.

Substitute Jacob Mahler scored a dramatic injury-time winner for the hosts, who saw Worrawoot Srimaka’s visitors twice take the lead through Pablo Insua and Robert Žulj in the 34th minute and 67th minute respectively.

Tampines Rovers equalised via spectacular strikes from Seiga Sumi in first-half added time and Hide Higashikawa in the 69th minute before Mahler nodded in the winner.

“It’s important,” said Mahler. “Going into the game, we knew the importance of the game. Everyone was at one point, so we knew a win could definitely help us. So credit to the team.

“We have had a few disappointing results. We knew how important it is to get a result today, especially at home. We had the home advantage and we talked about the team plan, which was just to win. We needed three points and we got it.”

The results see Tampines Rovers sit on top of the early standings having scored more goals than second-placed Borneo, with Ho Chi Minh City Police in third. All three have four points.

Malaysia’s Kuching City FC, who had a bye on Wednesday, Ratchaburi and Buriram United all have one point while Manila Digger are bottom of the standings.

Thursday sees Group B of the Shopee Cup™ resume when Indonesia’s Persib Bandung host Shan United FC from Myanmar, Cambodian champions PKR Svay Rieng FC play Port FC of Thailand and Malaysia’s Johor Darul Ta’zim FC face off against Vietnam’s Công An Hà Nội FC.

The Group Stage of the competition will continue until April 1 with the first four finishers in both groups progressing to the quarter-finals.

The Shopee Star of the Match award winners are:

Tampines Rovers FC (SGP) v Ratchaburi FC (THA) – Hide Higashikawa (#25), Tampines Rovers FC

Ho Chi Minh City Police FC (VIE) v Buriram United FC (THA) – Patrik Lê Giang (#1), Ho Chi Minh City Police FC

Borneo FC Samarinda (IDN) v Manila Digger FC (PHI) – Asgal Habib (#26), Borneo FC Samarinda

UPCOMING FIXTURES

Thursday, November 19 / Group B

Công An Hà Nội FC (VIE) v Johor Darul Ta’zim FC (MAS), Hang Day Stadium, Hanoi, 7.30pm (local time) / 12.30pm (GMT)

PKR Svay Rieng FC (CAM) v Port FC (THA), Morodok Techo National Stadium, Phnom Penh, 7pm (local time) / 12pm (GMT)

Persib Bandung (IDN) v Shan United FC (MYA), Gelora Bandung Lautan Api Stadium, Bandung, 7pm (local time) / 12pm (GMT)

For more Shopee Cup™ news and other information, please visit https://aseanutdfc.com/asean-club-championship and @aseanutdfc on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, YouTube, X and LinkedIn.

Like this: Like Loading...