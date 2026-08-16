Teemu SUNINEN during the FIA European Rally Championship in Zlin, Czech Republic on 16, August 2026 // @World / Red Bull Content Pool

Adam Březík delivered the drive of his life to win Barum Czech Rally Zlín – 10 years on from his debut on his home round of the FIA European Rally Championship.

The leader from stage four on Saturday, Březík began leg two 9.7sec in front before a three-stage winning spree – including on the legendary Pindula and Semetín tests – left the Hankook-equipped driver 21.2sec ahead with three stages remaining.

Although ERC points pacesetter Teemu Suninen won the repeat of Pindula, Březík returned to the top of the timing screens when he went quickest on the return to Semetín to make the Kateřinice Power Stage a high-speed victory parade alongside co-driver and fellow Czech Zdeněk Bělák.

“I’m really happy with my performance but I’m really surprised,” said the 30-year-old, whose Samohýl Škoda Team-entered Fabia RS Rally2 is run by three-time Zlín winner Roman Kresta. “We did the whole season great, except Rally Bohemia where we had a big crash. I didn’t change anything with the set-up all year, Roman did this set-up and I just drive. I know the stages really well. I live on Pindula near the finish and tried to keep my pace on without looking at the other drivers.”

While Březík had shown potential on his previous eight ERC starts, his previous best result was the fourth place he scored on his home round in 2024. But he excelled on the 55th Barum Czech Rally Zlín, never faltering on an event ranked as the toughest sealed-surface contest on the international calendar.

Pirelli-supplied Suninen boosted his ERC title prospects in second place on his Barum Czech Rally Zlín debut as Lancia-powered Andrea Mabellini – the Zlín super special stage winner on Friday night – demoted Michelin-supported Miko Marczyk for the final podium spot with a characteristic flat-out Power Stage charge in ambient 32-degree temperatures.

Marczyk had started the first Pindula run 1.6sec ahead of Suninen only to fall behind the Finn when he was beaten by 2.7sec. But the defending ERC champion responded on Semetín to reclaim second, despite a fast-paced moment. Suninen was able to reverse the positions again on the first pass of Kateřinice, which he completed 0.5sec ahead of Marczyk, and remained ahead of his Polish rival to the finish.

By placing third, Mabellini gave the new-for-2026 Lancia Ypsilon Rally2 HF Integrale its maiden ERC podium after the Italian emerged from a trip through a ditch on Semetín on Sunday morning with his car unscathed.

Jakub Matulka built on his breakthrough ERC podium in Poland last month as Simone Tempestini helped Team MRF Tyres celebrate its 50th start in the European championship in sixth place.

After going third quickest on Pindula to take fifth from Matulka, a damaged right-rear tyre nearing the finish of Semetín resulted in Filip Mareš dropping back behind his Polish rival. Mareš then lost more time with a high-speed spin on Kateřinice, which left his Toyota GR Yaris Rally2 with rear-end damage and relegated the Czech to seventh.

Simon Wagner, Václav Pech and Roberto Blach rounded out the top 10, while Jaromír Tarabus fended off Hungarian champion and Zlín newcomer Gábor Német for 11th. Blach’s points finish came despite the Llarena Racing driver spinning on a right-hand corner 9.5 kilometres into Semetín 1.

Ville Vatanen clinched the ERC Fiesta Rally3 Trophy – together with the accompanying Ford Fiesta Rally2 prize drive from M-Sport – and bagged top FIA ERC3 points in 13th overall with Andrei Gîrtofan and 2025 Master ERC champion Martin Vlček completing the top 15.

Lucas Zielinski had been in a close fight with Vatanen for ERC3 honours until he was penalised for a late arrival at SS12 following a delay on the preceding road section.

Tom Heindrichs took back-to-back FIA Junior ERC victories ahead of fellow ADAC Opel Rally Junior Team driver Timo Schulz.

Erik Cais started out on Sunday seventh in the overall order, but a reported turbo issue caused significant delay on SS8 and ultimately forced him to retire in service.

Former ERC champion Jan Kopecký’s bid for a record-extending 13th Barum Czech Rally Zlín victory ended with a damaged brake pipe on Saturday afternoon while he was in the battle for first place.

JDS Machinery Rali Ceredigion is up next on the 2026 ERC schedule with the all-asphalt event taking place in West Wales from 4 – 6 September.

Final Standings:

1. A Březík / Z Bělák CZE Škoda Fabia RS Rally2 1h 57m 13.5s

2. T Suninen / A Haapala FIN Škoda Fabia RS Rally2 +08.3s

3. A Mabellini / V Lenzi ITA Lancia Ypsilon HF Rally2 +15.8s

4. M Marczyk / S Gospodarczyk POL Škoda Fabia RS Rally2 +17.1s

5. J Matulka / D Syty POL Škoda Fabia RS Rally2 +55.9s

6. S Tempestini / F Maior ROU Škoda Fabia RS Rally2 +1m 33.7s

Like this: Like Loading...