Hougang United moved up to third in the 2021 AIA Singapore Premier League following their close 3-2 win over Tampines Rovers on Saturday.

Yasir Hanapi had given Tampines the best of start with the lead after twelve minutes as Hougang then replied at the end of the first half through Nazrul Nazari to put both teams back on level terms.

The prolific Tomoyuki Doi then gave Hougang the lead five minutes into the second half before Idraki Adnan then put Hougang into a two-goal advantage with his 55th minute effort.

And while Boris Kopitović did manage to narrow the gap with Tampines’ second goal in the 62nd minute, it failed to prevent the inevitable as Hougang walked off with the full points and the third spot in the standings.

In the meantime , it was status quo at the top of the 2021 SPL with leaders Albirex Niigata still on the winning run with a 2-1 victory over Geylang International – Takahiro Tezuka slotting the 66th minute winner.

Earlier, Kosuke Chiku 14th minute lead for Albirex was cancelled out by Matheus Moresche’s strike in the 46th minute.

The win saw Albirex stay top with 27 points after 11 matches – a point ahead of second-placed Lion City Sailors who edged Young Lions 1-0 – with the winning goal coming off Shahdan Sulaiman in the 44th minute.

2021 AIA SINGAPORE PREMIER LEAGUE

RESULTS

Geylang International FC 1-2 Albirex Niigata FC

Tanjong Pagar United FC 2-2 Balestier Khalsa FC

Lion City Sailors FC 1-0 Young Lions

Tampines Rovers FC 2-3 Hougang United FC

#SPL

