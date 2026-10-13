Nairobi, Montevideo and São Paulo will once again host HSBC SVNS 2 in 2027, with dates confirmed for the three-event series.

World Rugby has today confirmed the HSBC SVNS 2 schedule, with three events taking place across January and February as the global rugby sevens calendar continues to build towards the LA28 Olympic Games.

HSBC SVNS 2 schedule 2027

23-24 January: Nairobi, Kenya – Talanta Sports Stadium

20-21 February: Montevideo, Uruguay – Estadio Charrua

27-28 February: São Paulo, Brazil – Nicolau Alayon Stadium

The announcement follows confirmation of the HSBC SVNS Series and World Championship schedule for 2026/27.

HSBC SVNS 2 forms an important part of World Rugby’s global sevens pathway, providing teams with the opportunity to progress through the international competition structure and compete for a place among the world’s leading sevens nations.

Introduced as part of the evolved HSBC SVNS model, the three-tier structure provides a clear and competitive pathway for men’s and women’s teams, connecting regional qualification with HSBC SVNS 3, HSBC SVNS 2 and ultimately the HSBC SVNS World Championship.

Nairobi, Montevideo and São Paulo return as HSBC SVNS 2 hosts following their involvement in the inaugural competition in 2026, reinforcing World Rugby’s commitment to taking international sevens to growing markets around the world.

World Rugby Sevens World Series General Manager, Sam Pinder said: “We are delighted to confirm the return of Nairobi, Montevideo and São Paulo for HSBC SVNS 2 in 2027. Last season demonstrated the importance of this competition in providing teams with a clear and highly competitive pathway to the HSBC SVNS World Championship, while bringing international sevens to passionate rugby audiences around the world.

“With qualification for LA28 coming into focus, every stage of the pathway takes on even greater significance. We look forward to working with our host unions and partners to build on the success of last season and deliver three outstanding events for the teams and fans.”

The three HSBC SVNS 2 events will provide another important stage for teams pursuing progression through the global sevens pathway, with the 2027 season carrying additional significance as the race towards LA28 gathers pace.

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