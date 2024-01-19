HSBC SVNS LAX is going next level with competition and festivities now extended into Friday, 1 March for a ‘Friday Night Lights’ experience.

With the reimagined HSBC SVNS excitingly just around the corner for Los Angeles, HSBC SVNS LAX is going next level with competition and festivities now extended into Friday, 1 March for a ‘Friday Night Lights’ experience.

Men’s and women’s pool play will now kick off on Friday with 12 pool stage matches beginning at 16:00 local time (GMT-8), all under the Dignity Health Sports Park stadium lights with added atmosphere to increase the nightlife experience. The remainder of pool play, along with the quarter-finals and super session will continue on Saturday and Sunday at Dignity Health Sports Park.

Current ticket holders to HSBC SVNS LAX will have early access to the exclusive Friday Night Lights presale. Fans and groups already reserved for both Saturday and Sunday will be provided a free ticket to Friday, while single day ticket holders are offered a US$5 plus fees upgrade to attend on Friday. Reservation information will be delivered to current ticket holders and groups on 17 January.

Friday Night Lights tickets will be general admission only and opened to the public starting 19 January at www.svns.com, with individual tickets as low as US$25 plus fees and all new three-day passes also available. With the added date, all matches and competition will be hosted inside the main stadium at Dignity Health Sports Park.

World Rugby General Manager, Sevens World Series, Sam Pinder said on the exciting addition: “Following the outstanding excitement produced by the opening two rounds of HSBC SVNS 2024 in Dubai and Cape Town we are pleased to extend the HSBC SVNS LAX event to include a special ‘Friday Nights Lights’ session on 1 March at Dignity Health Sports Park. The Friday night session will see all 12 men’s and women’s teams in action, including both USA teams, meaning fans will get the first taste of world-class rugby sevens action from some of the best athletes in the world, with added entertainment and food and beverage, fans are in for a treat at a very affordable ticket price.”

Turn up the heat in LAX!

HSBC SVNS LAX is set to host an electrifying spectacle with the world’s top 12 men’s and 12 women’s rugby sevens teams facing off against the renowned All Blacks Sevens and Black Ferns Sevens, double men’s Olympic champions Fiji, perennial favourites South Africa, Samoa, Australia, Canada and Argentina. Both USA men’s and women’s national teams will look to inspire the crowd with their performances and podium chase on home soil.

Across three thrilling days of competition, some of the world’s best athletes will display unmatched speed, skill, and athleticism, taking to the stage at the venue that is anticipated to host the LA 2028 Olympic rugby sevens competition.

With only six months until the Olympic Games Paris 2024 gets underway, the action will be intense from start to finish with World Rugby’s revamped competition formula set to provide rugby sevens fans with even more excitement, jeopardy, and entertainment.

It’s the rugby you love, with so much more, including:

Beach Club

We’ll bring the beach, you bring the energy. Party all afternoon, through sundowners, into the night at our iconic beach club. With DJ’s playing dance floor fillers and classic anthems, bars, food and you can spend as long or as little at the Beach Club as you want. Don’t forget your sunscreen!

Sun Stage

Where performers and fans interact on an intimate level. Think dancers, rap battles…with the occasional live music act/DJ.

Food Markets

This isn’t your regular food market. Fusing together the best of local cuisines, art and music, our market is a theatre for the hungry. Whether you’ve been soaking up the rays or getting stuck into the rugby, our street food heaven is high on the HSBC SVNS agenda.

Live Music

Prepare for the sounds of HSBC SVNS. No good party is complete without a resident DJ, live acts and good vibes, and we promise you this is one party you want to be on the guestlist for. Stay tuned for exciting updates on the artists who will be taking the stage.

Welcome to the Party Stand

If it’s a party you want, then it’s a party you’ve got! So, put on your wildest fancy dress, warm up those vocal cords, and get ready to experience rugby like never before.

Visit www.svns.com/en/events/los-angeles for tickets and more information.

