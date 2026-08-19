Coach Anthony Hudson admitted his Thailand team needed to make improvements ahead of the ASEAN Hyundai Cup™ 2026 final after the seven-times champions scraped through to the decider by securing a 4-3 aggregate win over Singapore in Bangkok on Tuesday.

Hudson’s side lost 2-1 to the Lions – their first defeat to Singapore since 2012 – but Kakana Khamyok’s 61st-minute penalty at Rajamangala Stadium was enough to push the Thais over the line and set up a meeting with either Vietnam or Malaysia, who play on Wednesday, in the two-legged final.

“I am proud of the players for getting to the final, it’s a big achievement for a young group, a mixed group, so I’m very proud in that sense,” said Hudson, who saw his team lose for the first time in his tenure.

“Disappointed with the performance tonight. I felt we probably did enough to get a draw. We had a couple of big chances, especially in the second half, but there’s a lot of things we need to fix from that game tonight.”

Trailing 3-1 after a home defeat in the first leg, Harhys Stewart breathed life into Singapore’s unlikely quest for a place in the final when he fired into an empty net in the 45th minute and, although Kakana levelled, an own goal by Pansa Hemviboon reignited the visitors’ hopes with 25 minutes remaining.

But the War Elephants managed to avoid conceding again and will now remain in Thailand to prepare for the first leg of the final, which will be played in Bangkok on Saturday.

“I think we’re fortunate because we’ve got an extra day (to prepare), which is going to be a huge help as we saw tonight with a very short turnaround from the last game,” Hudson said.

“I think, especially in the first half, we looked fatigued and a lot of the changes we were making were because of players struggling with cramps and things like that.

“We know Singapore are a very difficult team, they had strong results against Indonesia and Vietnam. They’re a difficult team and to play them twice in a few days was tough. I think we’ve got enough time to recover and get fresh for the final.”

Hudson praised a squad made up of senior players and those who had been untested at international level for reaching the final after doubts had been raised about their capabilities ahead of the competition, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary.

“We came into the tournament and many people criticised the squad and had no understanding of what goes on in pre-season,” said Hudson.

“They said the squad was not good enough to do anything. This team’s not going to do anything. Actually, they’ve just qualified for the final.

“I’m very proud of this group of players and the young guys who have done well playing in their first men’s semi-final for the senior men’s national team. I’m so proud of them. And to back it up within two or three days, I’m so proud of them, to get to the final.”

It will be Thailand’s 12th appearance in the final as they seek a record-extending eighth ASEAN crown.- aseanutdfc.com

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