Thailand coach Anthony Hudson will make changes to his starting line-up for the second leg of their ASEAN Hyundai Cup™ 2026 semi-final against Singapore as the seven-times champions look to confirm their place in the tournament decider on Tuesday.

The Thais hold a 3-1 lead after the first leg in Singapore on Saturday, which saw Hudson introduce six new players into his team from the group phase meeting with Myanmar and the Englishman admitted he will continue to manage his resources at Rajamangala Stadium.

“There will be no complacency going into this game and we have to approach this game like it’s 0-0,” said Hudson. “Start with intensity and with the absolute ambition to win the game.

“I feel very fortunate that we have a really good group of players that have worked so well since the first day of camp. They have given me a lot of confidence, so I think that is an advantage that we can make some changes.

“So we will see a few players come in and freshen up the group. And with the players coming in, I don’t see a one per cent drop in performance because I trust the group.”

The win over Singapore saw Hudson stretch his unbeaten start in the role to 11 matches with Thailand notching up a fifth consecutive victory at the ASEAN Hyundai Cup™ after a perfect group stage in which the War Elephants also failed to concede.

That means Ilhan Fandi’s 84th-minute strike was the first goal given up by the Thailand defence at this year’s tournament and Hudson admitted the first leg at a sold-out Jalan Besar Stadium was more challenging than the scoreline suggests.

“The game against Singapore was a tough game, they’re a very, very tough opponent,” he said. “Complicated to play against. The coach has done a very good job. We knew it wasn’t going to be easy. They have some strong and dangerous players.

“When we look at our performance from the other night, I’m very proud of the players, of their effort.

“Very proud of what they put into the game but we also recognise that we can be a lot better in certain phases and moments of the game which will be our focus for tomorrow. Going into this game for us it’s a mindset, it’s 0-0 and this is like a final for us.

“That’s how we’re approaching this game, 0-0, a new game against a tough opponent and this tomorrow night is our final.”

Hudson was particularly pleased with the younger members of his squad, even though some of those who are representing their country at their first tournament were apprehensive before kick-off.

“I’m so proud of the players, what they put into the game, but in that game I felt we didn’t do enough to stay calm on the ball, keep the ball and that’s something we’re going to improve,” he said.

“On the other side, you’ve got six or seven young players in there who are playing for the senior men’s national team, semi-final, there’s a lot of pressure on the players and some nerves. Hopefully now that’s out of the way, but that plays into it too.” – aseanutdfc.com

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