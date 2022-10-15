Gary Hunt scored 10s with his final dive to earn a record-extending 10th Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series title at a thrilling season showdown in Sydney, Australia. In the women’s competition, Rhiannan Iffland ensured it was a majestic homecoming, picking up another victory before collecting her sixth King Kahekili Trophy in front of an ecstatic 18,000 spectators.

Hunt, who had been forced to settle for a supporting role in the season’s early competitions as the younger generation of talent excelled, proved that even at the age of 38 he is still the man to beat from the 27m platform. Faced with the powerful challenge of his two title rivals, Aidan Heslop of the UK and Romania’s Catalin Preda, he summoned up every ounce of his vast experience of 92 World Series events to prevail with the season’s final dive.

“I still can’t believe it to be honest. This year starting off watching all the young guns with these massive dives, I kind of felt in the shadow and it showed in the results. I felt like I had to rebuild my confidence and restart. I managed to get there in the end,” said Hunt, who earned a total of 18 tens across the season.

“It sounds like a dream. I couldn’t have hoped for anything better. A really tight season and finishing that on top. So, it’s going to take me a while to realize.”

In just his first season as a permanent diver, Heslop has defied his tender age and exceeded all expectations to send a clear signal to the cliff diving world that he is next in line to the throne. Two victories and three podium places, including another runner-up spot here in Sydney Harbour, ensured an overall second place for the 20-year-old in the World Series standings.

Preda may have fallen just short in his quest for a maiden title, but completing the podium at the finale means the 31-year-old repeats his overall third place finish from last season, and the ‘Romanian shark’ will no doubt be back on the hunt for glory again next year.

For Iffland, title number six had already been secured at the previous stop in Italy, but the dream of a fairy-tale victory on home soil meant there was no taking the foot off the gas at the eighth and final competition. With Canada’s Molly Carlson again applying the pressure, the dominant Aussie had to be at her imperious best to make it 30 wins in 37 starts ahead of being crowned once more in front of her friends and family.

“This is my sixth title and it’s really extra special. I’m genuinely speechless. I knew I was coming in and holding the King Kahekili trophy regardless of the result today, so I guess that took the pressure off a bit. But I still had a job to do. I wanted to put on a really good show in front of our home crowd. I managed to pull it off and that’s another tick off the list,” stated the 31- year-old from Newcastle.