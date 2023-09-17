CommBank Matildas’ defender Clare Hunt has officially signed for Paris Saint-Germain for the upcoming Division 1 Féminine season on a three-year deal, signing her first overseas contract.

Australia’s newest squad member signs with PSG after spending the last two seasons with the Western Sydney Wanderers and joins Ellie Carpenter in the French league, signing a deal with the side until 2026.

For more, please click on https://www.matildas.com.au/news/clare-hunt-signs-paris-saint-germain-fc

#AFF

#FootballAustralia

