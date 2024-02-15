Gali Freitas or Paulo Domingos Gali da Costa Freitas said he is very happy at PSIS Semarang following his two-year contract extension this week which will see him stay at the Central Java side until 2026.

The fleet-footed winger who signed with PSIS Semarang in July last year has scored nine goals so far this season.

“I am very happy here. Everyone wants to work hard together for the team and I will fight even harder for PSIS so that our dream (of winning the Liga 1 crown) can come true,” said Gali.

Added PSIS CEO, Yoyok Sukawi: “Gali, whom we recruited at the start of the current season, showed tremendous quality and for that, we did not hesitate to offer him a contract extension.”

#AFF

#PSSI

#Liga1

