As Park Hang-seo looked set to end his partnership with the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) at the end of 31 January 2023, he looked back with fond memories he shared with Vietnam football.

The VFF and Hang Seo have come to a mutual agreement to see out the current contract on 31 January 2023.

The mutual decision between VFF and Hang Seo meant that his final tournament with Vietnam will be the upcoming AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2022 in December this year.

“I cherished the memories I shared in my five-year journey with Vietnam football. Regardless of the results with the U23 or the national team, I was able to complete my responsibilities all due to the endless support I received from the players, VFF staff, and the people of Vietnam. Again, it has been an unbelievable and delightful journey,” said Hang-seo.

“When I was appointed in 2017, I shared my desire to bridge the relationship between Korea and Vietnam in every aspect of life including football. This desire still remains deeply within me, and I will continue to have a role in establishing the two nation’s friendship.”

In the meantime, the VFF stated: “the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) would like to express its sincere gratitude to Mr. Park Hang Seo for his outstanding efforts and commitments over the past five years.

“The upcoming AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2022 will be his last competition with the national team. VFF believe Mr. Park will try his best to achieve the best possible results with the Vietnam Men’s National Team, ending a remarkable 5-year journey in his professional career.

“Both parties came to this agreement with a friendly understanding and wished for each other’s prosperous future.”

