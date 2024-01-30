Indonesia head coach Shin Tae-yong hopes that the team can build on their performance in Qatar which saw them progressing to the Round of 16 of the AFC Asian Cup 2023 for the first time ever.

“I am always thankful for the performance of the players throughout the campaign in Qatar. I hope that the team will continue to develop and build on the performance,” said Tae-yong.

Playing in Group D, Indonesia started their campaign with a 3-1 loss to Iraq before recovering to beat ASEAN neighbour Vietnam 1-0 in the second game.

They then completed the group stage with a 3-1 loss to Japan, which saw them emerging as one of the four best third-placed teams.

In the Round of 16, an own goal was not the start Indonesia would have wanted against Australia which in the end, saw them conceding to a 4-0 defeat.

“It was an unlucky goal from our team. Maybe if that (own goal) had not happened, the outcome could have been different,” he quipped.

#AFF

#PSSI

