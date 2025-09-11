It was certainly not an easy game, not even by a long shot, but Lim Zi Shin’s persistence saw her make the quarterfinals of the PETRONAS Malaysia International Series 2025 at the Indoor Arena Educity Sports Complex earlier today in Johor.

The 17-year-old, who had captured the Women’s Singles crown of the PETRONAS National Under-21 Championships in January this year, had to survive periods of long rallies in her game against a resolute Saranporn Sombutwatthananukool from Thailand.

But the sixth-seeded Penang lass stood her ground to ground out the 21-13, 21-19 win in 46 minutes and her place in the quarterfinals tomorrow, where she will face Lee So-yul from South Korea.

So-yul, seeded third, booked a place in the quarterfinals with a straight set 21-17, 21-18 victory over Sausan Dwi Ramadhani from Indonesia.

When Zhi Shin was asked about her strategy for tomorrow’s match, she said, “I just want to take it one stage at a time. If I manage to progress further, that’s already a bonus for me.

“I just want to maintain the same attitude I had today, which is to stay confident in myself.”

In comparison, Zhi Shin’s opponent in the final of the PETRONAS National Under-21 Championships, Eng Ler Qi, could not make the quarterfinals of the meet.

The Perak lass fell in her Round of 16 clash against Lalita Sattayathadakoon from Thailand.

Despite being ranked fourth, the 17-year-old Ler Qi could not sustain her game when she conceded to the 12-21, 21-16, 20-22 defeat to Lalita.

Like this: Like Loading...