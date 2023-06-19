In the women’s competition, Rhianna Iffland (AUS) extended her winning streak to nine events across two seasons, once again holding off her closest challenger, Canada’s Molly Carlson, to secure her 32nd career victory, while Germany’s Iris Schmidbauer put in a career-best performance to nail down her first podium place.

In the men’s category, Constantin Popovici (ROU) was at his brilliant best once again, streaking clear of his rivals by a huge 59-point margin. Ukraine’s Oleksiy Prygorov took second place – his first World Series podium – with Nikita Fedotov (IAT) finishing third.

Results – Stop #2, Paris, FRA

Women

Rhianna Iffland (AUS) – 351.70 points Molly Carlson (CAN) – 340.30 points Iris Schmidbauer (GER) – 316.80 points

Men

Constantin Popovici (ROU) – 464.90 points Oleksiy Prygorov (UKR) – 405.15 points Nikita Fedotov (LAT)– 402.05 points

