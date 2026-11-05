Anthony Hudson, head coach of the Thailand national team, said he is very satisfied with the players selected for next week’s 52nd King’s Cup, with the 23-man squad set to battle in Sisaket Province.

“I have seen the continued effort and hard work, particularly in the discussions with various clubs to help us secure the best possible squad,” said Hudson.

“There have been several challenges surrounding the fixture schedule and various other matters, but that is simply part of the job. For me, there are no excuses. I am very happy with the final squad we have selected. I am excited to work with this group of players, and I genuinely believe that they can make us proud in this tournament.”

THAILAND NATIONAL TEAM

GOALKEEPERS

Patiwat Khammai – True Bangkok United Saranon Anuin – BG Pathum United Sornwat Phosaman – Pattani FC

DEFENDERS

James Beresford – True Bangkok United Nattapong Sairiya – Chonburi FC Nicholas Mickelson – SV Elversberg Manuel Bihr – Port FC Suphanan Bureerat – Port FC Suphan Thongsong – True Bangkok United Usama Tiengkham – PT Prachuap FC

MIDFIELDERS

Kakhan Khamyok – True Bangkok United Theerathon Bunmathan – Buriram United Thanawat Suengchitthawon – Ratchaburi FC Teerapat Prueathong – Hokkaido Consadole Sapporo Weerathep Pomphan – True Bangkok United Sarach Yooyen – BG Pathum United Seksan Ratree – Port FC Supachok Sarachat – Hokkaido Consadole Sapporo Anan Yodsangwal – Buriram United Iklas Sanron – Buriram United

STRIKERS

Jude Soonsup-Bell – Port FC Yotsakorn Burapha – Chonburi FC Suphanat Mueanta – RB Omiya Ardija

52nd KING’S CUP – MATCH SCHEDULE

14 November 2026

Sisaket Provincial Stadium (Ko Klang Nam)

1600hrs – Oman vs Tajikistan

1930hrs – Thailand vs Brunei

17 November 2026 – Final Matchday

1600hrs – Third-Place Playoff

1930hrs – King’s Cup Final

#AFF

Photos Courtesy #FAT

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