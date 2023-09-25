There will be an increase in prize money for the new 2023/24 Night Wolf V. League 1 season alongside the change to the spillover league season in line with the AFC competition system.
The new Vietnam top-flight football season will start in October 2023 and end in July 2024 – a synchronized competition time frame alongside those of other Asian and European countries.
On top of the change in time frame, the 14 clubs will also compete for the increase in prize money in 2023/24 Night Wolf V. League 1 to VND 9.5 billion (USD 390,000) in total.
The champions will receive VND 5 billion (USD 205,000); the runners-up VND 3 billion (USD 123,000) and the third-placed team VND 1.5 billion (USD 61,500).
TEAMS FOR 2023/24 NIGHT WOLF V. LEAGUE 1
Becamex Binh Duong
Hanoi Police
Dong A Thanh Hoa
Hanoi
Hai Phong
Hoang Anh Gia Lai
Hong Linh Ha Tinh
Khanh Hoa
Nam Dinh Green Steel
Quang Nam
Song Lam Nghe An
Quy Nhon Binh Dinh
Ho Chi Minh City
Viettel
