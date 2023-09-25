There will be an increase in prize money for the new 2023/24 Night Wolf V. League 1 season alongside the change to the spillover league season in line with the AFC competition system.

The new Vietnam top-flight football season will start in October 2023 and end in July 2024 – a synchronized competition time frame alongside those of other Asian and European countries.

On top of the change in time frame, the 14 clubs will also compete for the increase in prize money in 2023/24 Night Wolf V. League 1 to VND 9.5 billion (USD 390,000) in total.

The champions will receive VND 5 billion (USD 205,000); the runners-up VND 3 billion (USD 123,000) and the third-placed team VND 1.5 billion (USD 61,500).

TEAMS FOR 2023/24 NIGHT WOLF V. LEAGUE 1

Becamex Binh Duong

Hanoi Police

Dong A Thanh Hoa

Hanoi

Hai Phong

Hoang Anh Gia Lai

Hong Linh Ha Tinh

Khanh Hoa

Nam Dinh Green Steel

Quang Nam

Song Lam Nghe An

Quy Nhon Binh Dinh

Ho Chi Minh City

Viettel

#AFF

#VFF

#VPF

Like this: Like Loading...