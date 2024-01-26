Indonesia were the final team to check into the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023™ Round of 16 following the conclusion of the group stage early this morning.

The Southeast Asian side’s place was confirmed following the Group F tie between Kyrgyz Republic and Oman ending in a 1-1 draw, with Indonesia advancing as one of the four best third-placed teams.

It will be Indonesia’s first appearance in the knockout stage, with Palestine, Syria and Tajikistan to also feature for the inaugural time.

For more, please click on https://www.the-afc.com/en/national/afc_asian_cup/news/round_of_16_cast_finalised.html

#AFF

#AFC

#PSSI

Like this: Like Loading...