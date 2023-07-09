Host Indonesia confirmed their slot in the semifinals of the AFF Under-19 Women’s Championship 2023 when they pulverized Cambodia 5-0 to win Group A of the meet here at the Gelora Sriwijaya.

The goals for Indonesia were scored by Claudia Scheunemann (32nd minute), Marsela Awi (48th), Ayundra Anggraini (58th) and Sheva Imut Furyzcha (60th and 90th minute).

In the meantime, Laos completed their challenge in Group A with a 5-0 thrashing of Timor Leste.

Laos found the target through Ling Manivanh (11th minute), Sinlakhone Bounnaly (22nd), Chaikham (31st and 89th) and Kemmy Oudomsok (66th).

