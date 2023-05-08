Following the agreement between the FA of Indonesia (PSSI) and PT Liga Indonesia Baru (LIB) – the organizer of the Indonesia top flight – the plan is to utilise the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system in the middle of the Indonesia Liga 1 2023/24 season.

“Hopefully the VAR system will be implemented, but in the middle of the (2023/24) season,” said PSSI President Erick Thohir.

Erick said that the VAR will be a solution in dealing with controversies that often occur in Indonesian football matches.

At the same time too, Erick admitted that the implementation of the VAR system would certainly require time considering the need for training and adaptation to match instruments.

“This is an agreement with PT Liga that I want the VAR system to be used, but it is impossible to have VAR at the start of the season. The agreement with PT Liga is to have the VAR in the middle of the season,” he added.

