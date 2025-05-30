The ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) has today announced Indonesia as host and the country’s largest bank, Bank Mandiri, as title partner for the upcoming edition of Southeast Asia’s premier international youth tournament, now titled the ASEAN U-23 Mandiri Cup™ 2025.

The fifth edition of the biennial tournament, which is a showcase for ASEAN’s rising stars, will be played at venues in West Java from 15 to 29 July and will feature teams from 10 AFF member countries – Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Thailand, Timor-Leste and back-to-back defending champions Vietnam.

The matches in the opening round-robin group phase will be played at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta and Patriot Stadium in Bekasi. Gelora Bung Karno Stadium, the regular home ground for Indonesia’s senior national team, will be the venue for both semi-finals, the third-place play-off and the final.

Bank Mandiri, Indonesia’s largest bank by total assets, loans, and third-party funds, was established in 1998 through the merger of four state-owned banks with a combined legacy of over 140 years in supporting the nation’s banking sector. As the first-ever title partner of the ASEAN U-23 Championship since its inception in 2005, Bank Mandiri reaffirms its commitment to fostering regional sports excellence and empowering the next generation of ASEAN football talents.

Major General Khiev Sameth, President, AFF, said: “We are honoured to welcome Bank Mandiri as the inaugural title partner of the ASEAN U-23 Championship. It is a landmark collaboration that signifies a bold and meaningful step forward for youth football in Southeast Asia. This partnership reflects our shared vision to nurture the region’s next generation of football leaders and elevate the standards of the game at every level.

“We are also proud to have Indonesia as the host nation for this pivotal competition. With a distinguished track record in staging world-class football events, Indonesia offers not only the organisational excellence needed for a tournament of this calibre, but also a deep-rooted passion for the sport. The steadfast support from both the public and private sectors further enhances its position as an exemplary host, providing a dynamic and inspiring environment for our young players to excel.



“The Mandiri Cup™ 2025 is far more than a tournament – it is a celebration of talent, unity, and aspiration. Together with our hosts, partners and the ten ASEAN Member Associations, we look forward to fostering a vibrant future for football in the region that empowers our youth and unites our communities through the beautiful game.”

M. Wisnu Trihanggodo, Senior Executive Vice President, Bank Mandiri, said that the bank is proud to be the title partner of this prestigious regional football tournament, which serves as a launchpad for the next generation of ASEAN football stars. He emphasised that the collaboration with the Indonesia Football Association (PSSI) in this event reflects Bank Mandiri’s steadfast commitment to accelerating the achievements of Indonesian athletes on the international stage, particularly in the ASEAN region.

“Our presence in this tournament stems from a strong confidence in PSSI’s experience in managing such an event and the hope of millions of Indonesia’s football fans of winning the ASEAN U-23 Championship. This is more than just a partnership – it is a tangible expression of our dedication to empowering young Indonesian football talents and advancing this country’s sporting excellence on the regional platform,” he added.

The placement of the teams for the group phase of the ASEAN U-23 Mandiri Cup™ 2025 was determined at the tournament’s Official Draw, which was conducted by AFF President Major General Khiev Sameth in Bali on Friday.

ASEAN U-23 Mandiri Cup™ 2025 – Group Stage

Group A – Indonesia (hosts), Malaysia, Philippines, Brunei Darussalam

Group B – Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos

Group C – Thailand, Myanmar, Timor-Leste

The first placed team in each group and the second placed team with the best record at the end of the group phase will progress to the semi-finals, which will be played on Friday 25 July. The winners of the semi-finals will meet in the final on Tuesday 29 July.

Vietnam are aiming for a third consecutive ASEAN U-23 title after their victories at the 2021 and 2023 tournaments. Thailand won the inaugural tournament in 2005 and Indonesia were champions in 2019.

