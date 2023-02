Powerhouses Iran and Japan will join Thailand in the NSDF Futsal Championship 2023.

The other teams taking part in the six-team meet slated for 1-7 March 2023 are Egypt, Mozambique and Saudi Arabia.

All matches will be played at the Eastern National Sports Training Centre in Pattaya.

The official draw ceremony will be held on 17 February 2023.

#AFF

#FAT

