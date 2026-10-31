ISPE FC maintained their stranglehold at the top of the Myanmar Women’s League 2026/27, as their 6-0 thrashing of Yangon United Women’s this week kept them unbeaten so far this season.

At the YUSC Stadium, Lin Myint Mo completed a hat-trick with goals in the seventh, 47th and 87th minutes to be followed by a brace from Than Than Twe (26th and 41st) and another from Khin Mar Lar Tun (33rd) to give ISPE 31 points from 11 matches.

At the Sunset Field, Star City Sports Club, Ayeyawady FC Womens stayed second in the standings with an 11-0 pulverising win over Zwekapin United FC.

Hinari Miyamoto blasted in six goals (9th, 12th, 21st, 57th, 89th and 90th+3), a hat-trick from Shin Thant Phyu Zin Pyone (7th, penalty, 64th and 90th+) and two more from Nan Khaing Zin Myint (32nd) and Hanako Fujii (72nd) for Ayeyawady’s eighth win of the season.

After 11 matches, Ayeyawady have 26 points.

#AFF

Photos Courtesy #MFF

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