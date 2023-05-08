Defending champion Jackie Chan, and Sadat Maryuqi won silver and bronze medals respectively for Malaysia in the hammer throw.

Earlier, the Malaysian camp submitted a protest following a technical glitch, which affected the countback.

However, the protest was denied and the gold medal was awarded to Thailand’s Kittipong Boonmawan who hurled the hammer a distance of 64.49m while Jackie was awarded silver.

Sadat Maryuqi Ajisan (59.76m) took the bronze.

Jackie won gold at the previous edition in Hanoi when he threw a distance of 66.49m.

