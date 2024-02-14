As part of the race team’s Race to Inspire mission, 300 pieces of outdated kit have been donated to Coventry University’s fashion department. In addition to helping educate students as part of their degree, the donation minimises discarded clothing going to landfill, reducing waste and prolonging the life of materials.

The first-year students from a combined fashion cohort which includes design, marketing and international business, will be using the donated kit for a variety of outcomes including repurposing and upcycling the items to create new garments, with the aim to donate the finished products to West Midlands charities once the project is complete later this year.

Jaguar TCS Racing identified the opportunity as, due to regular seasonal commercial updates and overall wear and tear, the team’s apparel needs to be updated ahead of each season of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.

“One of our key missions at Jaguar TCS Racing is to use our participation in global motorsport as a platform to inspire future generations and to have a positive impact not only the cities in which we race, but the communities in which we operate. We call it Race to Inspire. This pilot project with Coventry University will ensure our old team kit has a second life, demonstrating our commitment to circularity and providing a fantastic opportunity for students’ education.” – JAMES BARCLAY, MANAGING DIRECTOR, JLR MOTORSPORT AND JAGUAR TCS RACING TEAM PRINCIPAL

“Our collaboration with Jaguar TCS Racing will provide our students with invaluable learning opportunities as they embark on their university education. Sustainability is at the heart of our key strategic themes as a university , so it’s also incredibly positive to be working with Jaguar TCS Racing, who share these values. This is a fantastic opportunity and we can’t wait to see what our students create.” – ENA BROWN, ASSISTANT PROFESSOR IN THE SCHOOL OF ART AND DESIGN AT COVENTRY UNIVERSITY

